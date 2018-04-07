Madison Police look for three men who robbed delivery driver - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Police look for three men who robbed delivery driver

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say a food delivery driver was robbed while making a delivery Friday night.  

According to a news release, the driver, a 27-year-old man, was making a delivery to the 200-block of East Bluff, near Northport Dr. and Packers Ave., at about 9:15 p.m. when three men robbed him.  Police say they took money, and one of them had a knife.  

The suspects took off in a red car, police say.  They're still looking for them.  Police describe them as African-American men 18 to 24 years old.  Anyone with information can contact Madison Police.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.