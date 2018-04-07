Madison Police look for three men who robbed delivery driver

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say a food delivery driver was robbed while making a delivery Friday night.

According to a news release, the driver, a 27-year-old man, was making a delivery to the 200-block of East Bluff, near Northport Dr. and Packers Ave., at about 9:15 p.m. when three men robbed him. Police say they took money, and one of them had a knife.

The suspects took off in a red car, police say. They're still looking for them. Police describe them as African-American men 18 to 24 years old. Anyone with information can contact Madison Police.