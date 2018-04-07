Beloit home said to be a total loss in Friday night fire

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit firefighters said everyone made it out safely in a house fire Friday, but the home is considered to be a total loss.

According to a release from the fire department, heavy fire was coming out of the second floor and the roof when firefighters got there. Firefighters extinguished it in about 90 minutes. It started shortly before 11:30 p.m. at a home on the 1500-block of Vine St.

The release said three people, the two people who lived in the home and a visitor, made it out safely, and no one was hurt. A dog also made it out; a cat is still missing.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire.