Teen with autism set to have a prom night full of love and acceptance

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - Students at Denmark High School are setting up for a prom they will never forget, and part of a touching story of love and acceptance.

"It just shows that our class is really accepting and we don't see others as having differences, we're more alike than different," says junior Leah Kralovetz.

While his classmates decorate the gym, Justin Mleziva is practicing his dance moves.

"Left and right, sideways and back and forth and side by side, and up and then down, that's the moves, move my hips," says Justin.

He's had his calendar circled for months.

"Saturday, April 7th, I'm going to prom on Saturday and my parents are getting me ready," says Justin with a smile.

And Justin isn't just going to prom, his junior class voted him on to the prom court.

"We were told he would never fit in with his peers, he'd be an outsider, and to have his peers step up like this and really accept him and embrace him, words can't explain it, it's really cool," says Justin's dad, Greg Mleziva.

Diagnosed with autism at the age of 2, Justin's parents had a dream for him.

"We just wanted him to grow up with typical acting kids and learn from typical acting kids, it was a lot of struggle because they really had never seen a child like Justin before in Denmark," says Kim Mleziva, Justin's mom.

But then, something amazing happened.

"We witnessed not children that bullied him, not children that made fun of him, we witnessed children than actually took care of him," says Kim.

One of those friends since first grade, Leah, asked Justin to be her prom date.

"Just seeing how he's matured over the years, it's just really great and I want to be the one to experience his first dance with him," says Leah.

"It just really means the world to us that they really do love him, as really a typical, (Justin walks up to mom and gives her a kiss) 'Hi, thank you', as you see he's very loving," says Kim

When it came to this year's prom, no one at Denmark was surprised the junior class voted to make Justin feel special.

"I call him the mayor of Denmark, of Denmark High School, he just always has a smile, he's always willing to talk to everybody, offer a helping hand and we are very blessed, everybody needs a Justin," says Denmark teacher's aide Laura Chada, who works with Justin daily.

Saturday night, Justin will be with his friends, all decked out in a black and pink tux.

"I will not forget and I will not give up," says Justin.