17-unit apartment building goes up in flames in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- Fire officials in Beaver Dam are at a large fire at the Executive Apartment Building at 600 W Third St. Saturday morning.

According to a news release, the fire started around 6:00 a.m. Dispatchers say fire and smoke were reported in the halls.

Officials say five people have been rescued and taken to the hospital. There were 17 units in the building. Anyone displaced is being bussed to the Family Assistance Center at the Watermark and being helped by the Red Cross.

Twelve departments in the Dodge County area are said to be helping Beaver Dam officials at the scene. As of 9:30 a.m. the fire was not under control yet.

People living in nearby buildings were also evacuated because of heavy smoke in the area.

