Grant Co. Sheriff's Office searches for truck that caused major property damage

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office is trying to find the driver of a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.

Witnesses say around 3:00 a.m., a Ford Ranger heading north on Stage Road (south of Lancaster) went off the west side of the road and went through a fence. It then became entangled in a second fence.

The vehicle then drove west through a pasture, then another section of the fence before heading through a tree orchard and back out onto the driveway, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle is suspected of heading south on Stage Road. A witness told deputies the Ford had no headlights. 

The truck will have severe front-end damage and scratches on the body.

If you know anything or see the vehicle, you're asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s office at 608-723-2157 or Grant County Crimestoppers at 1-800-789-6600.

