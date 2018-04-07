Woman attacked by stranger overnight in Madison

Unsealed court records in connection with a bomb making suspect in Beaver Dam show investigators found potential, homemade bombs, and white supremacist literature in the suspect's apartment after a March explosion in the unit.More >>
Madison police are searching for a runaway teen that apparently has been living at a local school.
A group plans to host a peaceful protest in Madison next weekend about the right to bear arms. A pro-gun rally is scheduled for April 14th outside the capitol, the same day the capitol square farmers market will start back up.
Fire officials in Beaver Dam are at a large fire at the Executive Apartment Building at 600 W Third St. Saturday morning.
Two Boston Store locations in Madison and one in the Janesville Mall will close, according to a notice from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Cooling trend continues until mid to late next week! Today marks the 8th consecutive day of below average temperatures, from the end of March through April 11th.
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin also says the turnout is breaking records for millennial's casting their ballots. When comparing April's 2014 spring election to Tuesday, the number of voters near the U-W campus who voted quadrupled.
Multiple people reported the gunfire.
The British government says two guinea pigs and a cat were victims of the Salisbury poisoning.
Friday, April 6 is the deadline to submit comments that will be addressed before the environmental impact statement on the proposal to base the F-35s in Madison.
Neighbors say they're shocked over what was found inside a Beaver Dam apartment that led to the whole building being torched.
