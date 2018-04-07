Woman attacked by stranger overnight in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman attacked by stranger overnight in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger early Saturday morning, according to Madison police.

The victim, a 24-year-old, flagged down a passerby to call police around 3:30 a.m. April 7. She told police she was walking in the area of E. Johnson Street and N. Blair Street when someone pushed her into the bushes. The man was dressed in dark clothing. 

The victim says a car pulled in close to where the assault was happening, and her attacker ran away. 

