UPDATE: Fire gets out of control, chars land near Jefferson

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- Jefferson Fire Chief Ron Wegner says an approved burn got out of control late Saturday morning. That's according to WISN 12 News. "It was an inferno that was covering three acres every 10 minutes."

"Wind kept swirling different directions on us," Chief Wegner says. "First we were chasing it southeast, then we were chasing it southwest."

Marshy conditions added to their problems. Chief Wegner told WISN, "The top grass was burning and the wind would kick up. It would move rapidly, and we weren't able to get into it as quickly as we want to with the conditions."

Helicopters were brought in; the pilot picking up water from a nearby pond to help douse the flames.

The fire burned for six hours. Twenty-five departments helped. No firefighters were hurt and no homes were damaged.

********

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes are now open.

********

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- Jefferson County officials say a large brush fire is now under control.

U.S. 18 is still closed to most through traffic from County Y to Paradise Road, but some people who live in the area are being let through.

********

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Jefferson Fire Department is on the scene of a large brush fire right now.

This is in the marshy area off of U.S. 18 east of Jefferson. Firefighters are still battling the flames and expect to be at the scene for hours.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says this was originally a controlled burn that is now "out of control" and was upgraded to a 5th alarm.

U.S. 18 is blocked in both directions from County Y to Paradise Road.