UPDATE: No major damage in Belleville fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Belleville Fire Department says mulch or bark that was burning damaged some siding of a home in Belleville.

No one was hurt and they were able to put the fire out quickly.

********

BELLEVILLE (WKOW) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a residential fire in Belleville.

The Belleville Fire Department is on the scene of the fire on Grant Street, near Main Street. The fire started around 2:30 p.m., according to Dane County Communications.