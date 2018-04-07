Platteville barn catches fire with cattle inside - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Platteville barn catches fire with cattle inside

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- What started as burning bales of hay, led to a nearby barn catching fire with cattle inside, according the the Lafayette County Sheriff's office. 

A dispatcher tells 27 News, the call came in Saturday afternoon about bales of hay that caught fire at a property on Ipswitch Road between Platteville and Belmont. 

The fire then spread to a nearby barn where dispatch says cattle were inside. 

Platteville Fire Department, Cuba City Fire Department and firefighters with the Belmont Fire Department responded. 

No word on any injuries to either people or the animals inside the barn. 

