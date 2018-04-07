Sen. Tammy Baldwin meets with local female business leaders

MADISON (WKOW) -- U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire met with local female business owners and entrepreneurs in downtown Madison to discuss both the opportunities and challenges of creating high paying jobs for women in Wisconsin.

One small business owner Fatou Ceesay wants legislators to be more accommodating to small businesses.

"I pay a lot of taxes and I feel like our taxes are also high so working on areas that can ease that for us as a small business would be important," said Ceesay. "And even more so having health care is extremely important for our small businesses."

Overall Ceesay said the event was a success and she felt like the senators really listened to her ideas.