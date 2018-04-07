Bo Ryan Helps Raise Money for Coaches vs. Cancer

Former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan and a list of ESPN sportscasters attended the 11th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala Saturday night at the Monona Terrace.More >>
Former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan and a list of ESPN sportscasters attended the 11th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala Saturday night at the Monona Terrace.More >>
Eric Bledsoe had 22 points and 10 assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks moved into a tie for sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 115-102 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night.More >>
Eric Bledsoe had 22 points and 10 assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks moved into a tie for sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 115-102 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team came up short in both games of a hard-fought doubleheader with Iowa Saturday afternoon at Pearl Field.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team came up short in both games of a hard-fought doubleheader with Iowa Saturday afternoon at Pearl Field.More >>
Ian Happ hit a tie-breaking two-run single during Chicago's four-run ninth, helping the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Saturday.More >>
Ian Happ hit a tie-breaking two-run single during Chicago's four-run ninth, helping the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Saturday.More >>
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Orlando Arcia had a game-ending single with one out in the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Friday night with the help of two-run homers by Eric Thames and Travis Shaw.More >>
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Orlando Arcia had a game-ending single with one out in the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Friday night with the help of two-run homers by Eric Thames and Travis Shaw.More >>
A Walworth County man is doing everything he can to find a new kidney. He wore a T-shirt to Tuesday night’s Brewers game pleading for a living donor.More >>
A Walworth County man is doing everything he can to find a new kidney. He wore a T-shirt to Tuesday night’s Brewers game pleading for a living donor.More >>
Several former Badgers are making their final push towards the NFL draft by working out individually for teams. Unfortunately for former Wisconsin cornerback Nick Nelson, one of those workouts ended in a torn meniscus this week.More >>
Several former Badgers are making their final push towards the NFL draft by working out individually for teams. Unfortunately for former Wisconsin cornerback Nick Nelson, one of those workouts ended in a torn meniscus this week.More >>
Patrick Reed is halfway home to his first major championship. Reed shot a 6-under 66 in the second round Friday, moving to 9 under for the tournament and giving him a two-shot lead over Marc Leishman heading into the third round.More >>
Patrick Reed is halfway home to his first major championship. Reed shot a 6-under 66 in the second round Friday, moving to 9 under for the tournament and giving him a two-shot lead over Marc Leishman heading into the third round.More >>
35 NBA stars were on a list Friday for USA Basketball's national team pool of players for 2018-20.More >>
35 NBA stars were on a list Friday for USA Basketball's national team pool of players for 2018-20.More >>
The Brewers are looking for a new closer. The team placed Corey Knebel on the 10-day disabled list with a hamstring strain.More >>
The Brewers are looking for a new closer. The team placed Corey Knebel on the 10-day disabled list with a hamstring strain.More >>
Former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan and a list of ESPN sportscasters attended the 11th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala Saturday night at the Monona Terrace.More >>
Former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan and a list of ESPN sportscasters attended the 11th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala Saturday night at the Monona Terrace.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team came up short in both games of a hard-fought doubleheader with Iowa Saturday afternoon at Pearl Field.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team came up short in both games of a hard-fought doubleheader with Iowa Saturday afternoon at Pearl Field.More >>
Several former Badgers are making their final push towards the NFL draft by working out individually for teams. Unfortunately for former Wisconsin cornerback Nick Nelson, one of those workouts ended in a torn meniscus this week.More >>
Several former Badgers are making their final push towards the NFL draft by working out individually for teams. Unfortunately for former Wisconsin cornerback Nick Nelson, one of those workouts ended in a torn meniscus this week.More >>
Badgers receiver AJ Taylor spent his spring break in California working out with quarterback Alex Hornibrook and receiving tips from a former NFL receiver.More >>
Badgers receiver AJ Taylor spent his spring break in California working out with quarterback Alex Hornibrook and receiving tips from a former NFL receiver.More >>
As expected, Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ has officially declared for the NBA Draft. However, the redshirt junior has not hired an agent. So, he will be able to withdraw his name from the draft prior to June 11 and return for his senior season.More >>
As expected, Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ has officially declared for the NBA Draft. However, the redshirt junior has not hired an agent. So, he will be able to withdraw his name from the draft prior to June 11 and return for his senior season.More >>