New hands-on experiences at Science Expeditions at UW-Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several people spent the day exploring shipwrecks, searching for ghostly particles and discovering how we might grow food on mars -- all without leaving Madison.

It was all part of the Science Expeditions, the UW-Madison's annual open house.

This year was the first time Science Expeditions partnered with the Engineering Expo, which allowed several hands-on experiences for families. Some people even got the chance to build their own bottle nose rockets.

Families also got to discover how hearing works, ways to protect monarch butterflies and the science of chocolate.

Organizers say it's all in an effort to give visitors of all ages the opportunity to delve into the world of science.

"It's really exciting to see them being excited about learning about science and just have hands on activities that they're excited to participate in and engage with," said Val Blair.

The three day event takes place across the UW-Madison campus. Sunday is the final day. The center of activity will be at the west end of campus and the focus on health science and medicine.