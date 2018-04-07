Badgers fall to Iowa in doubleheader

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Wisconsin softball team came up short in both games of a hard-fought doubleheader with Iowa Saturday afternoon at Pearl Field.

In game one, Iowa (17-17 overall, 3-4 B1G) pitcher Allison Doocy led the Hawkeyes to a 3-0 win.

Senior Kelsey Jenkins recorded UW's lone hit of the game in the third inning when she singled to left field. Freshmen Taylor Johnson and Lauren Foster also reached base, drawing two walks each.

In the circle for the Badgers, sophomore Kaitlyn Menz notched four strikeouts in six innings of work.

In game two, despite carrying a 3-0 lead into the seventh inning, the Badgers (16-15, 2-4) were unable to rein in the win, ultimately falling 4-3.

After struggling offensively to start the day, the Badgers came out swinging in the first inning to get on the board. Jenkins and Brooke Wyderski both hit singles to put runners on base with Johnson due up. She capitalized with a fielder's choice to score Jenkins and gave UW a 1-0 lead.

The game remained relatively quiet, until Wyderski sent a goner over the scoreboard in center field to lead off the sixth inning. Designated player Stephanie Lombardo kept the inning alive when she reached on an Iowa error. Brianna Flugaur came in as a pinch runner, stealing second and advancing to third on the throw with only one out. She tacked on Wisconsin's final run of the day when Foster laid down a bunt in the next at bat.

In the bottom of the seventh, Iowa's Schneider hit leadoff home run that sparked the Hawkeye's four run comeback.

The Badgers and Hawkeyes will square up at 1 p.m. tomorrow in the series finale.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications