Helping veterans with the services they may not know about

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Veterans had the chance to learn about what services are available to them at the Sun Prairie VFW's Veteran Health and Benefits open house.

It comes at a time when the Department of Veteran Affairs is under scrutiny for the way some facilities have treated veterans.

The purpose of the event was to communicate a wide variety of benefits that veterans may not know about, as well as to help their family members know what is available to their loved ones.

Topics included physical and mental health, education, financial, and employment benefits available to veterans.

"I'm almost about to cry because it just feels so overwhelming just to know that there are people out there who really care enough to help veterans as far as to educate us enough to know some of the things that we don't actually know because we're so busy trying to find, fight, win and prevent wars," said April Dean who is a veteran.

During the event, the post hosted a food drive to help assist local veterans in need.