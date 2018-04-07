Bucks beat Knicks 115-102 to tie for sixth in East

Former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan and a list of ESPN sportscasters attended the 11th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala Saturday night at the Monona Terrace.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team came up short in both games of a hard-fought doubleheader with Iowa Saturday afternoon at Pearl Field.
Several former Badgers are making their final push towards the NFL draft by working out individually for teams. Unfortunately for former Wisconsin cornerback Nick Nelson, one of those workouts ended in a torn meniscus this week.
Badgers receiver AJ Taylor spent his spring break in California working out with quarterback Alex Hornibrook and receiving tips from a former NFL receiver.
As expected, Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ has officially declared for the NBA Draft. However, the redshirt junior has not hired an agent. So, he will be able to withdraw his name from the draft prior to June 11 and return for his senior season.
