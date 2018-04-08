Runners race to beat Parkinson's disease one step at a time - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Runners race to beat Parkinson's disease one step at a time

Posted: Updated:

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- Nearly 1,300 people spent their morning stomping out Parkinson's disease at a race in Cottage Grove. 

The 7th annual Naset Family and Friends Parkinson's Half Marathon happened Saturday morning. 

It was a family event where those who have the disease, those who know one battling it and others laced up and ran. 

The event started when Bob Naset was diagnosed with Parkinson's at an early age and the family wanted to do something to give back to the Parkinson's community. 

"It's amazing. I do a lot of races myself and I don't see anything out there like this race. This is strictly run by family and the participants that come out, come out year after year," said Stacy Hastings. 

100 percent of the proceeds from the race go to the Wisconsin chapter of the American Parkinson disease association. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.