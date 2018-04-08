Angie's List: Three D-I-Y projects for Spring

MADISON (WKOW) -- Believe it or not, spring isn’t far off, and there might be some household projects you need to tackle. The question is, can you really do it yourself or do you need some professional help? In today’s Angie’s List report, Angie Hicks highlights a few common jobs almost anyone can take care of on their own.

Angie Hicks, Angie’s List Founder says, “When deciding whether you should do a project yourself, you really need to think about three things: do you have the time; do you have the resources; and do you have the proper tools to do the project right?”

A clogged dryer vent is a fire hazard, and cleaning it should be an annual activity. For short vents, disconnect the exhaust duct tube from the dryer and use your vacuum’s long attachment or a hose-brush to clean out the debris. Then find the vent outside, and if you can reach it, clean that out, too. A really long vent might require a pro.

A fresh coat of paint spruces up any room, but do it right. Tape all your woodwork, then start your wall in the middle near the top. Roll it straight up and down, despite what others may say.

Neal Fine, Fine Painting says, “If you look on the YouTube videos, they tell you to do the W. You see that on home improvement shows, too, but I don’t know anybody in our business that does the W.”

And don’t skimp on materials. Use high-quality paints and brushes.

Fine says, “It’s very typical for most paints to have a built-in primer now. It will help it adhere better to the surface, and it also helps to cover in two coats and give you the true color.”

If you’ve discovered a small mold problem in your house, take care of that quickly.

Hicks says, “If you have a small mold issue, meaning less than 10 square feet, you can probably tackle that yourself with water and a detergent solution, but the key to tackling that project is making sure that you find the source of the moisture, otherwise it’s going to come right back.”

Angie says to wear protective gear like gloves, goggles and even a respirator when cleaning mold yourself. If it’s a larger area and you hire a pro, follow-up with an independent inspection company to verify the mold’s been removed.