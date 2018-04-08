MPD: Three cars stolen on west side within an hour

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say within about an hour, three cars were stolen overnight on Saturday on the west side of town.

First, an officer was driving on the west side around 12:51 a.m. when the officer was alerted by a neighbor on Russett Road that a car driving around may have been stolen. The neighbor pointed the car out to the officer who then followed the vehicle, according to police.

Police say after a few turns, four juveniles got out of the car and ran off.

The vehicle they were in had not yet been reported stolen, but when the officer got in touch with the owner, the owner told the officer the car had been stolen.

Then about 10 minutes later, another vehicle was stolen from the 5800 block of Russett Road.

Police believe the same juveniles who stole the previous car, got in a second vehicle and drove away before crashing it and running off.

Madison police then say around 1:53 a.m., another car was stolen from the 6400 block of Bettys Lane, just about a mile away from where the other two cars were reportedly stolen.

Officers say this third car had been left running while the owner had gone back in a house.

Investigators also believe it was the same juveniles who stole the third car.

Police are still investigating all three cases.