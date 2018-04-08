One person killed in Beaver Dam apartment fire, another in critical condition

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- Fire officials say one person was killed in a Beaver Dam apartment fire early Saturday morning, The fire also displaced all residents in the building.

Officials say flames broke out at the Executive Apartments in the 600 block of W. Third Street around 6:00 a.m.

In a press release Sunday, Captain Paul Hartl with the Beaver Dam Fire Department said one person died in the fire and one of the five residents taken to the hospital is still in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

The names of the people injured and the person who died are not being released at this time.

The investigation into what sparked the fire is still ongoing. Federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents and state officials from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation are among the agencies looking into the incident.