Officials looking for Adams County girl, 15, missing since Friday night

FRIENDSHIP (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in trying to find a missing girl.

A posting from the department on its Facebook page says Natasha Smothers, age 15, was last seen near her home in the City of Adams around 3:00 p.m. Friday, April 6th.

She is not believed to be in danger at this time, but her family is concerned as she's missing from her home.

If you have any information about where she is, you're asked to call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at (608) 339-3304.