Quintana shuts down Brewers, Cubs head home after 3-0 win

At a fundraiser on Saturday, former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan shared his two cents on how he thinks the 2018-2019 Badgers will look.More >>
Another close game did not go the Wisconsin softball team's way Sunday afternoon as it fell to Iowa, 5-3, at Pearl Field.More >>
Former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan and a list of ESPN sportscasters attended the 11th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala Saturday night at the Monona Terrace.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team came up short in both games of a hard-fought doubleheader with Iowa Saturday afternoon at Pearl Field.More >>
Several former Badgers are making their final push towards the NFL draft by working out individually for teams. Unfortunately for former Wisconsin cornerback Nick Nelson, one of those workouts ended in a torn meniscus this week.More >>
