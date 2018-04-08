Whitewater Takes Two More from Stout to Extend Winning Streak to Eight

The No. 3 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball team defeated UW-Stout, 6-0, and, 11-4, in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletics Conference double-header Sunday afternoon at Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium in Whitewater, Wis., to extend its win streak to eight games.

In the opener, the Warhawks (14-2 overall, 6-0 WIAC) registered nine hits compared to just three hits and four errors from the Blue Devils.

Senior pitcher Michael Kaska tossed the first eight innings for UW-Whitewater, making his season record 3-1. Kaska registered six strikeouts and allowed just three hits. Junior pitcher Matt O’Sullivan pitched the final inning and posted one strikeout.

Senior Cal Aldridge posted a homerun and two hits, one run and two runs batted in, senior Daytona Bryden tallied two hits and two runs and senior outfielder Brett Krause recorded one hit and two RBI.

A single from Aldridge in the first inning sent Bryden in for UW-Whitewater to make the score 1-0.

The Warhawks and the Blue Devils (3-12, 0-4) remained scoreless for the next five innings.

In the seventh inning, Krause singled up the middle with two outs, sending in two runners for UW-Whitewater.

Senior second baseman Jeff Szubert homered in the eighth inning, followed by a run from Bryden after a stolen base and a Blue Devil error.

Aldridge accounted for the final margin of the game with a high, deep home run to left field and an RBI.

In the second game, the Warhawks’ hot hitting continued as they recorded five runs on five hits in the first inning.

Junior pitcher Sam Heilenbach tossed the first six innings recorded four strikeouts to improve to 3-0 on the year. Sophomore pitcher Riley Gruetzmacher pitched the next two innings in relief, and senior pitcher Ryan Makuski finished out the game.

In the first inning, senior first baseman Blake Fleischman reached first on a fielder’s choice and junior shortstop Nick Schrader tallied a run. Szubert doubled down the left field line and recorded two RBI.

Krause posted a single, and advanced to second on an error by the Blue Devils, and the play resulted in two runs for UW-Whitewater.

Krause recorded another RBI for the Warhawks in the third inning after a double down the left field line.

Bryden posted a home run in the fourth inning, making the score 7-1.

UW-Whitewater tallied four hits and four runs in the fifth inning, including a triple from sophomore Alex Doud that sent in Krause and sophomore Noah Jensen.

The Blue Devils stormed back in the seventh inning, scoring three runs, but the Warhawks kept them scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings to finish the game.

UW-Whitewater continues WIAC play at 1 p.m. Wednesday against UW-Oshkosh at Miller Stadium.

(UW Whitewater Athletics contributed information to this article.)