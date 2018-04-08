100 acres lost in grass marsh fire

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A grass marsh fire got out of control Sunday morning at N6301 Wren Road. The Beaver Dam Fire department was notified by Dodge County Central Communications that resident Randy Hupf was burning items in his backyard when it got out of control.

This is the departments second large fire this weekend and was assisted by Lowell, Reeseville, Juneau, Fall River, Columbus and Fox Lake fire departments. These departments helped with tenders, grass fire trucks, engines and ATVs. Approximately 100 acres of marsh was burned and there was no damage to area homes.

Nearby residents like Andy Graff and his family did have to evacuate as the flames were heading towards their home.

"It was just a wildfire coming at my house, at least 1000 feet wide approaching quick and when the wind changed the direction it saved at my house," said Andy Graff.

Firefighters did save his house but that didn't stop the scary reality of his family almost losing everything. Multiple units were staged at 4 different homes to protect exposures as winds continued to shift the direction of the fire.

"We were told to grab one change of clothes and pack a few things, get things loaded and get out,” said Graff. “That stuff goes through your mind it really brings things into perspective that I've never been a part of before, it was crazy."

Firefighters say it's been a busy weekend but they're glad no one was hurt and there was no damage to nearby houses.

"The same department that were here today were also at the Beaver Dam apartment fire and the guys here obviously are going to be really whipped," said Randy Koehn Fire Chief of Columbus.

Beaver Dam Fire Captain Paul Hartl says the fire was under control by 2:36 P.M. and units remained on scene for additional hours to clean up and reload equipment.