UPDATE: Dane County officials report 2 people dead in crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- STH 113 at Lee Road in the Town of Dane is back open after a deadly crash there.



The DOT says it opened up shortly before midnight. It had been closed for more than four hours following the crash.



******



UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's office says a preliminary investigation shows one car crossed the centerline and struck another car head-on, killing both drivers in the Town of Dane.

The crash happened around 7:28 p.m. on Sunday night.

Authorities say the 35-year-old driver of a 1999 Chrysler sedan was driving southbound on Highway 113 near Lee Road when he crossed the centerline and hit a 2007 Ford Van. A 60-year-old woman was driving the van northbound.

Deputies say both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and airbags in both vehicles deployed.

UW Med Flight, Dane County Sheriff deputies and Middleton Fire and EMS all responded to the accident.

Both drivers died at the scene, according to deputies.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

****************************

TOWN OF DANE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office confirms two people are dead after a crash in the Town of Dane.

It happened Sunday night on Highway 113 at Lee Road, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

A Dane County lieutenant says first responders were still on the scene as of 8:40 p.m. Sunday night.

Multiple fire departments and EMS units responded to the accident as well at UW Med Flight, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.