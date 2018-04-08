Bo Ryan gives his outlook on 2018-2019 Badgers hoops

At a fundraiser on Saturday, former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan shared his two cents on how he thinks the 2018-2019 Badgers will look.More >>
At a fundraiser on Saturday, former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan shared his two cents on how he thinks the 2018-2019 Badgers will look.More >>
The No. 3 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball team defeated UW-Stout, 6-0, and, 11-4, in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletics Conference double-header Sunday afternoon at Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium in Whitewater.More >>
The No. 3 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball team defeated UW-Stout, 6-0, and, 11-4, in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletics Conference double-header Sunday afternoon at Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium in Whitewater.More >>
Jose Quintana tossed three-hit ball over six innings, Ben Zobrist homered and the Chicago Cubs finished their longest season-opening road trip in more than a century by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Sunday.More >>
Jose Quintana tossed three-hit ball over six innings, Ben Zobrist homered and the Chicago Cubs finished their longest season-opening road trip in more than a century by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Sunday.More >>
Another close game did not go the Wisconsin softball team's way Sunday afternoon as it fell to Iowa, 5-3, at Pearl Field.More >>
Another close game did not go the Wisconsin softball team's way Sunday afternoon as it fell to Iowa, 5-3, at Pearl Field.More >>
Former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan and a list of ESPN sportscasters attended the 11th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala Saturday night at the Monona Terrace.More >>
Former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan and a list of ESPN sportscasters attended the 11th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala Saturday night at the Monona Terrace.More >>
Eric Bledsoe had 22 points and 10 assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks moved into a tie for sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 115-102 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night.More >>
Eric Bledsoe had 22 points and 10 assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks moved into a tie for sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 115-102 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team came up short in both games of a hard-fought doubleheader with Iowa Saturday afternoon at Pearl Field.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team came up short in both games of a hard-fought doubleheader with Iowa Saturday afternoon at Pearl Field.More >>
Ian Happ hit a tie-breaking two-run single during Chicago's four-run ninth, helping the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Saturday.More >>
Ian Happ hit a tie-breaking two-run single during Chicago's four-run ninth, helping the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Saturday.More >>
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Orlando Arcia had a game-ending single with one out in the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Friday night with the help of two-run homers by Eric Thames and Travis Shaw.More >>
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Orlando Arcia had a game-ending single with one out in the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Friday night with the help of two-run homers by Eric Thames and Travis Shaw.More >>
A Walworth County man is doing everything he can to find a new kidney. He wore a T-shirt to Tuesday night’s Brewers game pleading for a living donor.More >>
A Walworth County man is doing everything he can to find a new kidney. He wore a T-shirt to Tuesday night’s Brewers game pleading for a living donor.More >>
At a fundraiser on Saturday, former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan shared his two cents on how he thinks the 2018-2019 Badgers will look.More >>
At a fundraiser on Saturday, former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan shared his two cents on how he thinks the 2018-2019 Badgers will look.More >>
Another close game did not go the Wisconsin softball team's way Sunday afternoon as it fell to Iowa, 5-3, at Pearl Field.More >>
Another close game did not go the Wisconsin softball team's way Sunday afternoon as it fell to Iowa, 5-3, at Pearl Field.More >>
Former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan and a list of ESPN sportscasters attended the 11th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala Saturday night at the Monona Terrace.More >>
Former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan and a list of ESPN sportscasters attended the 11th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala Saturday night at the Monona Terrace.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team came up short in both games of a hard-fought doubleheader with Iowa Saturday afternoon at Pearl Field.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team came up short in both games of a hard-fought doubleheader with Iowa Saturday afternoon at Pearl Field.More >>
Several former Badgers are making their final push towards the NFL draft by working out individually for teams. Unfortunately for former Wisconsin cornerback Nick Nelson, one of those workouts ended in a torn meniscus this week.More >>
Several former Badgers are making their final push towards the NFL draft by working out individually for teams. Unfortunately for former Wisconsin cornerback Nick Nelson, one of those workouts ended in a torn meniscus this week.More >>