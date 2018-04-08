Bo Ryan gives his outlook on 2018-2019 Badgers hoops

On Saturday night, former Wisconsin basketball coach Bo Ryan was one of the featured speakers at the Coaches versus Cancer-Wisconsin gala. In addition to helping raise more than $1 million dollars for cancer research, Coach Ryan also gave his thoughts on the Wisconsin hoops team coming back for the 2018-2019 season.

This winter's squad went 15-18 overall - and missed the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years. The squad was peppered with injuries - including ones to two top guards (D'Mitrik Trice and Kobe King) that kept them out the majority of the season. Freshman guard Brad Davison underwent shoulder surgery after the season was over.

"We get everybody healthy, we get everybody a year older, we get everybody coming back," said Ryan, who coached the Badgers from 2001-2015. "And when I say 'we' obviously I still feel a part of [the team]. But we'll be fine. It's just one of those years where youth and injury just happen to hit at the same time."

"I think the future's bright," said ESPN basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla, who also spoke at the gala. "Everybody goes through this. I think a lot of people knew coming into last season that the team was young. I think that they're going to be a lot better this year simply because they have everybody together."

Star forward Ethan Happ has thrown his name into this summer's NBA Draft. However, he has not hired an agent, so he could pull his name out before the draft and return to the Badgers.