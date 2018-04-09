World premiere of Wisconsin based film "The New World Horror"

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Majestic Theater opened it's doors and rolled out it's red carpet for a sell-out crowd Sunday for the premiere of "The New World Horror".

The movie is a nostalgic black and white take on the zombie genre, but these zombies are members of the Tea Party.

It's a comedy about the current polarization in the country.

It all takes place and was filmed in Wisconsin.

It's great because I think some people forget how many great locations there are in Wisconsin," said "The New World Horror" director, Adam Schabow. "We shot in historic Pabst tunnels where they kept beer refrigerated before electricity. We also shot in Janesville and here in Madison in and out of the capitol."

The entire cast and crew were volunteers.

The movie has been in production for nearly 5 years.