World premiere of Wisconsin based film "The New World Horror" - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

World premiere of Wisconsin based film "The New World Horror"

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Majestic Theater opened it's doors and rolled out it's red carpet for a sell-out crowd Sunday for the premiere of "The New World Horror".

The movie is a nostalgic black and white take on the zombie genre, but these zombies are members of the Tea Party.

It's a comedy about the current polarization in the country.

It all takes place and was filmed in Wisconsin. 

It's great because I think some people forget how many great locations there are in Wisconsin," said "The New World Horror" director, Adam Schabow. "We shot in historic Pabst tunnels where they kept beer refrigerated before electricity. We also shot in Janesville and here in Madison in and out of the capitol."

The entire cast and crew were volunteers. 

The movie has been in production for nearly 5 years. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.