One of Wisconsin's largest black walnut trees cut down

ORFORDVILLE (WKOW) -- It was a tree that spent decades standing tall. But Sunday, it was chopped down after it was found to be rotting away.

Crews with "A Jack of All Trades" spent the day chopping the big guy down.

They say it measured 205 inches at the lowest part of the base, making it one of the largest trees of its kind in the state.

"We actually came up with about two and a half foot of rot inside that tree, so it's making it unsafe. So unfortunately we're going to have to take it down and turn it back into a product," said Nathan Albrecht who was a part of the crew who took the tree down.

Parts of the tree will be made into other things like furniture.

The exact age of the tree isn't known.