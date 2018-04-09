Beloit man dies from Sun. night crash in Rock Co. - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Beloit man dies from Sun. night crash in Rock Co.

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A 73-year-old Beloit man has died after he crashed his pick-up truck Sunday night.

The sheriff's office says it happened at about 7:00 p.m. on W. State Highway 81 near S. Smythe School Road.  Authorities say the man was driving a silver-colored Ford F150 went it crossed the road and went into the ditch.  The truck hit a driveway culvert which caused it to go airborne. 

Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and he was trapped inside the truck.  First responders tried to save his life, but they were not able to.

The road was closed for more than four hours after the crash, but has since reopened.

