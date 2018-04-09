Construction companies learn about bidding process for Foxconn

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File). FILE - In this May 27, 2010 file photo, a worker looks out through the logo at the entrance of the Foxconn complex in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Conservationists are lining up to oppose Republican plans to elimi...

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Construction companies gathered in Madison and Janesville Monday to learn about the Foxconn project.

Foxconn plans to build a $10 billion dollar flat screen factory in Racine County. During the meetings, contractors and sub-contractors were able to learn more about how to bid on parts of the project.

It is estimated nearly 200 people attended. Organizers say the interest shows promise.

"I think it's a very bold statement about the iterst in the project and the opportunity that might be available," said Paul Jadin, President of the Madison Region Economic Partnership.

Jadin says construction on the plant is expected to begin this year.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Foxconn is holding meetings throughout the state ahead of its construction in Racine County. The meetings Monday are for construction-related businesses who are interested in getting involved with the building of the facility.



On Monday, April 9, the meetings will be in Madison and Janesville. They are free to join, but you must register ahead of time.



The Madison meeting is from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Madison Area Technical College on Wright Street. You can register here.



The Janesville meeting is from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Blackhawk Technical College on County Road G. You can register here.