Foxconn meetings in Madison & Janesville Mon. for construction companies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Foxconn is holding meetings throughout the state ahead of its construction in Racine County. The meetings Monday are for construction-related businesses who are interested in getting involved with the building of the facility.

On Monday, April 9, the meetings will be in Madison and Janesville.  They are free to join, but you must register ahead of time.

The Madison meeting is from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Madison Area Technical College on Wright Street.  You can register here.

The Janesville meeting is from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Blackhawk Technical College on County Road G. You can register here.

