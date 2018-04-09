Advocacy groups accuse YouTube of illegally profiting off of young users

SAN BRUNO, CA (WKOW) -- YouTube is under fire after allegedly profiting off of young users.

Advocacy groups have filed a complaint with the FTC after they say the video sharing company violated the Child Online Privacy Protection Act.

The groups, made up of child, consumer and privacy coalitions, claim YouTube illegally collected data on 23 million children over an undisclosed amount of time.

The groups are asking the FTC to fine YouTube up to roughly $41,000 per violation.

YouTube's terms of service does indicate the site is not for anyone under the age of 13, but the groups say it's still easy for young children to sign up for accounts.

In a statement to CNN, YouTube's parent company, Google, said "Protecting kids and families has always been a top priority for us. We will read the complaint thoroughly and evaluate if there are things we can do to improve."