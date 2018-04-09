SCAM ALERT: Scammers targeting Apple Users - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

SCAM ALERT: Scammers targeting Apple Users

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Middleton Police are warning of a new phone scam.

They say someone is "spoofing" Apple's "512"number, calling people and pretending to be from the tech company to get personal information.

Police say if someone calls you claiming to be from Apple, don't give out any personal information.

Advice from Apple is HERE.

Scammers spoof phone numbers and use flattery and threats to pressure you into giving them information, money, and even iTunes gift cards. Always verify the caller's identity before you provide any personal information. If you get an unsolicited call from someone claiming to be from Apple, hang up and contact us directly.

