Waunakee Police offer free active shooter situation training

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Do you ever worry about how you should respond if you're ever in an active shooter situation?

On Monday, the Waunakee Police Department is holding a free training for the public on what they should do if they ever encounter an active shooter situation.

The training will be held at the Performing Arts Center at Waunakee Community High School at 7 P.M.

The training is expected to last for about an hour, and a question and answer session will follow.

