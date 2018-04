HUMBOLDT, CANADA (WKOW) -- After a deadly bus crash in Canada, a community is giving its support to a hockey team who lost 10 of its players.



The rink where the team once played became a scene of sorrow and strength. The Broncos were headed to a playoff game when the bus collided with a tractor trailer.



One of the players, Logan Boulet, was taken off life support. His family says he donated his organs, saving six lives.