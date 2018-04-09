NWS hosts severe weather seminars

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Severe Weather Spotter Class is held in two locations this year.



It's designed to teach first responders and volunteers interested in becoming storm spotters. In the class, you will learn what kind of reports the NWS needs, the proper format of severe weather reports, thunderstorm structure, basic radar interpretation, scary-looking clouds that trigger false tornado or funnel cloud reports, and safety tips.



The class is held at two different locations, but it's the same class.



Fusch Community Center at 2090 Ridgeview Drive in Reedsburg from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.



Spring Green Fire Department at 327 S. Winsted Street in Spring Green from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.



Registration is not required, but encouraged by calling (608) 355-4417.