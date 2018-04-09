TRAFFIC ALERT: I-39/90 traffic switch starts Tues.

MADISON (WKOW) -- You'll have to be extra careful during your drive if you use the interstate anywhere north of Edgerton to Madison.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says starting Tuesday morning, all I-39/90 traffic will shift onto the southbound side of the interstate between East Church Road (north of the US 51 interchange) and County AB near Madison. Two lanes will be open in both directions, separated by a median barrier wall.



You should be on alert for crossovers and make sure you don't tailgate.



The DOT says to accommodate the traffic switch, the I-39/90 northbound ramps at County N (Exit 147) will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.