UPDATE: Lanes re-open after crash on I-39/90 northbound closed at I-43/Wis 81 near Beloit

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are re-open, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

***

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The right lane of I-39/90 northbound is closed due to a crash near I-43/Wisconsin 81 near Beloit.

The left lane has re-opened.

****

BELOIT (WKOW) -- All northbound lanes on I-39 are closed at mile marker 186 near the city of Beloit.

Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol didn't confirm how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were any injuries.

