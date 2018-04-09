UPDATE: Lanes re-open after crash on I-39/90 northbound closed at I-43/Wis 81 near Beloit

The Dane County Sheriff's Office confirms two people are dead after a crash in the Town of Dane.More >>
Officials say Natasha Smothers is not believed to be in danger, but her family is concerned as she's missing from her home.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.More >>
A 73-year-old Beloit man has died after he crashed his pick-up truck Sunday night.More >>
A grass marsh fire got out of control Sunday morning at N6301 Wren Road. The Beaver Dam Fire department was notified by Dodge County Central Communications that resident Randy Hupf was burning items in his backyard when it got out of control.More >>
The left lane of I-90 northbound is closed near the US-12/18 ramp after a semi lost it's trailer.More >>
Madison businessman Eric Hovde says he's now not going to run for U.S. Senate. In 2012 , he finished second behind former Gov. Tommy Thompson for the same position.More >>
Police say three cars were stolen within an hour Saturday night on Madison's west side.More >>
Nearly 1,300 people spent their morning stomping out Parkinson's disease at a race in Cottage Grove.More >>
Veterans had the chance to learn about what services are available to them at the Sun Prairie VFW's Veteran Health and Benefits open house.More >>
Believe it or not, spring isn’t far off, and there might be some household projects you need to tackle.More >>
Firefighters spent hours trying to get the flames back under control.More >>
This wasn't supposed to happen, at least not this year. The common perception of the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey team was that this season would be a rebuilding year, that after losing 10 players from last year's team that finished as the national runner-up.More >>
Rockford Police say three people were shot on a private charter bus on Rockford's west side early Saturday morning.More >>
Several people spent the day exploring shipwrecks, searching for ghostly particles and discovering how we might grow food on mars -- all without leaving Madison. It was all part of the Science Expeditions, the UW-Madison's annual open house.More >>
U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire met with local female business owners and entrepreneurs in downtown Madison to discuss both the opportunities and challenges of creating high paying jobs for women in Wisconsin.More >>
