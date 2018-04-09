Left lane of I-90 northbound near US-12/18 ramp closed after sem - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Left lane of I-90 northbound near US-12/18 ramp closed after semi loses trailer

MADISON (WKOW) -- The left lane of I-90 northbound is closed near the US-12/18 ramp after a semi lost it's trailer.

The Wisconsin State Patrol tells 27 News that they are working on cleaning up the scene. There is also gravel on the road. 

