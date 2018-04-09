Reedsburg police search for driver who hit man on Main Street Sunday night

REEDSBURG (WKOW) -- Reedsburg police are searching for a driver who hit a man on West Main Street Sunday night.

According to police, a 35-year-old Reedsburg man was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of West Main Street and West Avenue around 10:00 p.m Sunday night.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The 35-year-old victim was taken to Reedsburg Area Medical Center and then transported to UW Hospital due to his extensive injuries. The man is currently listed as stable.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Reedsburg Police at (608) 524-2376.