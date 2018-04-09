UW-Madison student hurt after her clothes catch on fire inside campus dorm

MADISON (WKOW) -- A UW Madison student was treated for burns after her clothing caught fire while cooking in her dormitory on Sunday.

Madison fire officials say it happened at a UW dormitory on the 1500 block of Tripp Circle.

According to Madison fire spokesperson Cynthia Schuster, firefighters were directed by UW staff to a small kitchen in the basement where a female student had been boiling water on an electric stove.

Schuster says the student returned to the kitchen and explained that the bottom flap of her flannel shirt must have come in contact with the electric coil of the stove. Although she smelled smoke, she couldn't figure out where it was coming from at first. They say she walked out of the kitchen and into the hallway before feeling heat and flames against her body.

According to fire officials, the student says she quickly took off the shirt and poured water on it, putting out the fire before firefighters arrived.

The student was taken to the hospital by UW police where she was listed in stable condition.