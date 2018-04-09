Miss Wood Violet stops by Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tianna Vanderhei is no stranger to the Miss Wisconsin organization or Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend.

A former mulit-media journalist at WXOW in La Crosse, Tianna's stories used to be featured frequently on Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend.

After finishing as first runner-up to Miss Wisconsin in 2017, Tianna says she feels blessed to have the opportunity to compete one last time for the title, as she was recently named Miss Wood Violet 2018. Both of those privileges almost didn't happen though.

Tianna talks about her personal journey through Miss Wisconsin the past eight years and about Saturday's Miss America Serves Day in the attached video clip.