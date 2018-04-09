Madym teaching girls, students of color coding, computer skills

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison non-profit is helping girls and students of color get ahead with technical programming skills.

Madym offers 3rd through 12th graders workshops and semester-long programs so students can learn more about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Executive Director Winnie Karanja says Wisconsin has fallen behind in the field of computer programming. She's made it her mission to focus on teaching those skills to African-American, Latinxs and young girls. Since learning how to code, many of the students in the program have decided on a career in STEM.

Madym is hosting a fundraiser for its organization Saturday, April 28th. The "Amazing Madym Race" starts at 4:00 at the Wisconsin State Capitol. The race is in the style of the TV show, where teams will trek around downtown, completing challenges to advance to the next local business or landmark.

