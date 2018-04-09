Fight involving woman and her daughter broken up with a shot fired into the air

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 44-year-old woman and her 25-year-old daughter from Cottage Grove were attacked and battered in the parking lot of an E. Washington Ave. bar early Sunday morning.

The women told police there had been some initial heated words exchanged with others inside Connections Bar.

As patrons began moving into the parking lot, several men threw punches at the women, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The older woman possibly suffered a broken nose. Her daughter had a chipped tooth and a cut lip.

A witness said there were several disturbances taking place in the parking lot, but all ended when someone fired a handgun into the air. Responding officers recovered a shell casing.