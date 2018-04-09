Grant County Sheriff K-9 recovering from emergency jaw surgery

The Dane County Sheriff's Office confirms two people are dead after a crash in the Town of Dane.More >>
Officials say Natasha Smothers is not believed to be in danger, but her family is concerned as she's missing from her home.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.More >>
New scam uses "spoofing" to target Apple users.More >>
The left lane of I-90 northbound is closed near the US-12/18 ramp after a semi lost it's trailer.More >>
GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- The man at the center of the alleged animal abuse investigation makes his appearance in court. Chase Klemm is charged with mistreating animals, providing improper outdoor animal shelter from inclement weather, and failing to provide proper food and drink to confined animals.More >>
Richard J. Ward, 73, has died after he crashed his pick-up truck Sunday night. He lived in Beloit.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office confirms two people are dead after a crash in the Town of Dane.More >>
Foxconn is holding meetings throughout the state ahead of its construction in Racine County.More >>
GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- The man at the center of the alleged animal abuse investigation makes his appearance in court. Chase Klemm is charged with mistreating animals, providing improper outdoor animal shelter from inclement weather, and failing to provide proper food and drink to confined animals.More >>
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has identified the three people killed during a shooting on an adult charter bus over the weekend in Rockford.More >>
A Grant County Sheriff's Office K-9 is recovering from jaw surgery, and the department is collecting donations to help with the unexpected costs.More >>
The Dane County Board of Supervisors are following the path of other Wisconsin counties.More >>
A 44-year-old woman and her 25-year-old daughter from Cottage Grove were attacked and battered in the parking lot of an E. Washington Ave. bar early Sunday morning.More >>
A U-W Madison student was treated for burns after her clothing caught fire while cooking in her dormitory on Sunday.More >>
Reedsburg police are searching for a driver who hit a man on West Main Street Sunday night.More >>
