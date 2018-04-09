Grant County Sheriff K-9 recovering from emergency jaw surgery

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- A Grant County Sheriff's Office K-9 is recovering from jaw surgery, and the department is collecting donations to help with the unexpected costs.

Last month during training, Deputy Ben Keller noticed partner, K-9 dog Riko, appeared to be injured and Keller could tell that there was an issue with the dog's mouth. He knew that Riko had a previously diagnosed broken tooth, so he assumed maybe that was the issue.

But Riko was in a lot of pain when he would pick anything up and during a training session.

An appointment was scheduled at UW Madison for the tooth, assuming that was the issue.

During the initial exam at UW Madison, the veterinarian found the issue was not his tooth, but something was wrong with his jaw. After a CT scan the vet discovered a growth on Riko's lower jaw in the joint.

This growth had caused the rear lower jaw bone to deteriorate to the point where the bone was almost completely gone. The jaw also was fractured as a result. Initial tests came back showing it was a bacterial or fungal infection.

On Monday, April 2, Riko had surgery to remove the back part of his lower jaw on the left side and some of the affected muscle/tissue around it.

Riko is home recovering with Keller, but will be out of service for many weeks because he will have to do some retraining and rehabilitation to get back to patrol duty.

Keller says that Riko is eating well and his energy levels are very good considering all he's been through. The Sheriff's Office would like to thank the UW Vet Clinic and Dr. Amy Thompson and her staff for the wonderful care they provided Riko.

This emergency surgery was an unplanned expense for the sheriff's office, as our K9 program is primarily funded through generous donations. If you are interested in helping with the surgery costs, we'd greatly appreciate it! This helps keep our program strong.

Donations can be sent to:

Grant County Sheriff's Office

Attn: K9 Riko Surgery

P.O. Box 506

Lancaster, WI 53813