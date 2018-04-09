Kicking off Work Zone Awareness Week

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- It may not feel like spring just yet, but there are some non-weather related signs that it's on it's way.

Construction season is in full swing and this week is Work Zone Awareness week in Wisconsin.

Road projects like Verona Road, Monroe Street and the I-90 project between Madison and Janesville are underway.

This week drivers are being reminded to stay alert in work areas.

Last year in Wisconsin, there were 2,763 crashes in work zones including over 1,000 injuries and 6 deaths.

There has been some progress made from 2016 when there were 9 deaths and over 1,100 injuries in work zones.

Some of the strategies the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is using include highway message signs and speed bumps to force drivers to slow down.

"The behaviors that we commonly see in work zones are rear end collisions, that's by far the most common," said Wisconsin State Patrol Lt. Colonel Steven Krueger. "What's causing them? That's caused by a number of favors, Number 1 is speeding, going too fast."

Throughout the week, and continuing into the 2018 construction season, WISDOT will periodically display messages on its electronic signs on highways and will use social media to remind drivers to slow down and pay attention on all Wisconsin highways, especially in work zones.

Officers from the Wisconsin state patrol and other law enforcement agencies will be deployed in work zones to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws.