Overture Center announced 2018-2019 season

MADISON (WKOW) -- Seven Broadway titles that will be new to Madison are part of the Overture Center's 2018-2019 season.

Here are those titles and a short description, provided by Overture:

SOMETHING ROTTEN! | Tuesday, Oct. 9-Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 - Wisconsin premiere

· Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of two brothers who set out to write the world's very first MUSICAL!

· "The Producers + Spamalot + The Book of Mormon. Squared!" (New York Magazine) ·

SCHOOL OF ROCK | Tuesday, Nov. 20-Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 - Thanksgiving week

· Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher as he turns straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, rock band.

· Features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, original songs from the movie and musical theater's first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage. ·

FINDING NEVERLAND | Tuesday, Jan. 8-Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019

· Directed by visionary Tony® winner Diane Paulus and based on the Academy Award®-winning film, this Broadway hit tells the incredible story behind one of the world's most beloved characters: Peter Pan.

· With pixie dust and faith, playwright J.M. Barrie takes leaves his world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. ·

Rodgers & Hammerstein's THE KING AND I | Tuesday, Feb. 26-Sunday, March 3, 2019

· Based on the 2015 Tony Award®-winning Lincoln Center Theater production, THE KING AND I is widely considered one of Rodgers & Hammerstein's finest works.

· Set in 1860's Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher brought to Siam to teach his many wives and children. ·

MISS SAIGON | Tuesday, April 2-Sunday, April 7, 2019 - Wisconsin premiere (2017 Broadway revival) and only Wisconsin engagement

· Tells the story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim who, while working in a bar run by a notorious character called The Engineer, meets an American G.I. in an encounter that will change their lives forever.

· Features stunning spectacle, a sensational cast of 42 and a soaring score including Broadway hits like "Last Night of the World" and "The Heat is On in Saigon." ·

A BRONX TALE | Tuesday, May 14-Sunday, May 19, 2019 - Wisconsin premiere and only Wisconsin engagement

· "Jersey Boys meets West Side Story."- amNewYork

· Academy Award® winner Robert De Niro and Tony® winner Jerry Zaks direct this streetwise musical, with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes, based on Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri's story. Set in the Bronx in the 1960s, a man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. ·

ANASTASIA | Tuesday, July 30-Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019

· Inspired by the films, this show is set in the twilight of the Russian Empire to Paris in the 1920s, as a young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

· Features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak.

"We are thrilled to offer another incredible line-up for the upcoming 2018/19 Overture Season," said President and CEO Ted DeDee, who will retire at the end of May 2018. "As I prepare for retirement from my 45-year career in this industry, it gives me such pride to share the offerings, including seven Broadway shows that have never played in Overture Hall. The subscriber base has grown over the last several years, and producers are looking to route shows through Madison, including HAMILTON in the 2019/20 Broadway at Overture season. Leading and watching this organization blossom as a non-profit arts center has been humbling and I thank all of Overture's patrons, supporters, staff and board members for the work and passion put into providing a true home for the arts in Madison."