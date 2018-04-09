AG sponsors sexual assault training for stakeholders

MADISON (WKOW) - Wisconsin's Attorney General is leading special training to address the sensitive nature of investigating sexual assault crimes.



Attorney General Brad Schimel says with the #Me Too Movement raising awareness of sexual harassment and sexual assault, and unearthing new cases, this training becomes even more vital.



Over three days at Madison College, prosecutors, advocates, first responders and other stake holders will be shown best practices for victim-contacts in a program dubbed Embrace Your Voice.



Schimel says a sexual assault experience can leave victims with challenges in conveying their crisis.



"They don't always report on how you think someone would list logically, 'Here's what's bothering me, here's what happened.' It doesn't happen that way because the brain is affected by trauma," Schimel says.

Schimel says increased awareness of sex-crime dynamics is leading to more victim empowerment.



The training course comes a week after Schimel's opposition failed to stop a political ad that identified the family relationship between two sex assault victims and their perpetrator. The ad was run by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce in support of losing state supreme court candidate Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock.