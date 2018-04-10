UPDATE All lanes clear on I-39 near Beloit after semi truck cras - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE All lanes clear on I-39 near Beloit after semi truck crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The accident has now been cleared, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

There could still be residual delays.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- There are reported delays of up to two miles on I-39 in the northbound lanes near Beloit.

27 Traffic Tracker shows delays from the crash site at mile marker 184 all the way to I-43. The average speed is about 15 miles per hour.

BELOIT (WKOW) -- There's an overnight traffic issue on I-39 near Beloit.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reports the right lane of I-39 northbound/westbound is closed at mile marker 184. That's near County S and Shopiere Road. 

The State Patrols tells 27 News a semi crashed, but there are no serious injuries. The accident happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 10. The right lane is still closed as of 4:30 a.m.

