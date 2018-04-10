Plane crashes in Arizona, all 6 on board killed

SCOTTSDALE (WKOW) -- Six people were killed after a small plane crashed onto the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course late Monday night.

Police say those six were the only people on board the Piper PA24 plane. The crash was located just north of the Scottsdale Airport. The plane went down around 9:00 p.m.

The FAA says the aircraft crashed and caught fire just after takeoff. “At this point in the investigation we can confirm that the flight originated from the Scottsdale airport and crashed shortly after takeoff,” the department said in a statement. “None of the six passengers aboard the aircraft survived.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident.