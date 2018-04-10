Daughter of former Russian spy released from hospital following - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Daughter of former Russian spy released from hospital following attack with nerve-agent

Posted: Updated:
Yulia Skirpal, Courtesy: CNN Yulia Skirpal, Courtesy: CNN

(WKOW) -- The daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skirpal has been discharged from a British hospital where the pair were being treated for a nerve-agent attack that happened just over a month ago.

Yulia Skirpal and her father, Sergei, were exposed to a military-grade nerve agent and were found slumped over on a bench at the beginning of March.

The UK government blames Russia for the attack, but Moscow has denied any involvement.

Officials say the condition of Sergei Skirpal is improving, but at a slower pace than his daughter.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.