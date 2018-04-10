Daughter of former Russian spy released from hospital following attack with nerve-agent

(WKOW) -- The daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skirpal has been discharged from a British hospital where the pair were being treated for a nerve-agent attack that happened just over a month ago.

Yulia Skirpal and her father, Sergei, were exposed to a military-grade nerve agent and were found slumped over on a bench at the beginning of March.

The UK government blames Russia for the attack, but Moscow has denied any involvement.

Officials say the condition of Sergei Skirpal is improving, but at a slower pace than his daughter.